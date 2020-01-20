Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Arrivals – Photos

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's SAG Awards Live Blog - Follow Along Here

Read the full story

SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 2020 – Photo Gallery

Sag Awards 2020 Red Carpet Arrivals
19 View All

The stars hit the silver carpet Sunday in Los Angeles for the 2020 SAG Awards.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the awards are going hostless this year. But there’s still plenty of star wattage on the carpet. The actors, producers, and directors came dressed to impress, with many of them donning show-stopping black and white ensembles.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air live coast-to-coast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the arrivals photos above.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad