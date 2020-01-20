Deadline’s SAG Awards Live Blog

Another major milestone in this shortened awards season is about to take place as the 26th annual SAG Awards gets underway Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

With trophies for both movies and TV, the SAG Awards have a pretty good track record in forecasting winners at the Oscars, while its ability to do the same with the Emmys is more mixed. Nevertheless, as one of the major guild shows, with its membership clearly crossing over with both academies, it is better to win one than lose, but not always fatal to an actor’s chances.

The Ensemble Cast Award is said to be SAG’s version of Best Picture, but Oscar winners Green Book and The Shape of Water weren’t even nominated in the last couple of years. This year, contenders for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite, the latter South Korean film becoming only the second foreign-language film to compete in the category (the first was 21 years ago with Italy’s Life Is Beautiful). In the individual acting categories, the odds are heavily favoring Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt to repeat at SAG. We shall see.

On the TV side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is looking to duplicate its sweep last year in the comedy series categories for Outstanding Cast, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub, but on the drama side it will be a completely different winners circle since last year’s Jason Bateman and Sandra Oh are not nominated (but the latter’s Killing Eve co-star Emmy winner Jodie Comer is). Plus reigning Drama Series ensemble winner for the past two years in a row, This Is Us, did not make the cut this time around.

Who will be walking home with SAG’s much desired Actor trophy this year? Stay tuned. On site for Deadline are Amanda N’Duka and Antonia Blyth, and I will be joining them along with Erik Pedersen on our live blog below: