Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Oscar Ballots Due As Key Guilds & BAFTA Weigh In And Shape The Potential Academy Award Nominees

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Headquarters In L.A. & NYC Evacuated After Phone Threat

Read the full story

SAG Awards Set 2021 Date; John Fugelsang To Host WGA Awards In NY

SAG Awards
Associated Press

The SAG Awards have staked their spot on next year’s award-season calendar, setting January 24, 2021 ,for the 27th annual ceremony honoring the year’s best film and TV acting performances.

This year’s SAG Awards are January 19, a week earlier than the 2019 show thanks to the Oscars’ earlier date this year. Next year’s date returns them to their regular position. The show is simulcast on TNT and TBS as part of a recently reupped deal.

Key deadlines and dates for the 2021 show will be released by April. No venue was announced, but the show has long called the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles home.

***

The WGA East said actor and comedian John Fugelsang will host the 72nd annual WGA Awards at New York’s Edison Ballroom on February 1. The show will run concurrently with the guild’s Los Angeles show at the Beverly Hilton.

The WGAE also said Lisa Takeuchi Cullen will receive the Richard B. Jablow Award recognizing devoted service to the guild. She joins Paula Pell, who will receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence, and Richard Price, who will receive the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement, among the ceremony’s honorees.

Presenters set for the New York event so far: Kevin Bacon, Samantha Bee, Tony Gilroy, Sam Heughan, Sunny Hostin, Dominique Jackson, Natasha Lyonne, Sienna Miller, Tim Blake Nelson, Amy Poehler, Amber Ruffin and recent Golden Globes winner Ramy Youssef.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad