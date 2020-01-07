SAG-AFTRA Headquarters In L.A. And NY Evacuated After Phone Threat

UPDATED with more details: SAG-AFTRA’s offices in Los Angeles and New York were evacuated Tuesday after receiving an unspecified threat of an attack. Police are currently on the scene.

“I can confirm that we have received a threat,” said Pam Greenwalt, the union’s spokesperson. “We are taking it seriously. We have evacuated our Los Angeles and New York offices. We have notified law enforcement. They are on scene and investigating. We have no further information at this time.”

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that a phone call was made “saying that they may be attacking the SAG office” in LA. As of 11:46 AM PT, he said “it’s a phone threat only right now.”

The LA offices at 5757 Wilshire Blvd are in a busy corridor with businesses including the La Brea Tar Pits, the L.A. County Museum of Art and the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

At the NYC office, located in Manhattan at 1900 Broadway, the office was closed and employees have left for the day, we hear. The NYPD, which could not confirm the building had been evacuated, says officers were sent to the location, and out of an abundance of caution they are conducting an investigation to determine if there is any danger to occupants of the building.

The building is in the Lincoln Center neighborhood, about a four-minute walk from Lincoln Center.