SAG-AFTRA Headquarters On Both Coasts Evacuated Again After New Threat

The Los Angeles and New York headquarters of SAG-AFTRA were evacuated Thursday for a second time this week after another phone threat was received, Deadline has confirmed. Sources say that like during Tuesday’s incident, employees in both the Wilshire Boulevard and Manhattan offices have been cleared out. In Los Angeles, staffers have been moved to a parking garage.

“There was another call generated over there,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told Deadline. “This was at 10:25 [AM PT], just a few minutes ago. So we are going to investigate it like we did the last time and go from there.”

On Monday, both offices ended up closing for the day as law enforcement searched the premises. Both reopened the next day after nothing suspicious turned up.

An LAPD spokesperson said Monday that a phone call was made “saying that they may be attacking the SAG office.”

Also on Monday, a similar phone threat targeting the Warner Bros studio lot forced the Burbank Police Department to increase patrols in the area. The studio told Deadline it had no knowledge of any “credible” threats.

It was unclear if the WB threat was connected to the SAG-AFTRA offices.

The LA offices at 5757 Wilshire Blvd. are in the busy Miracle Mile corridor with neighbors including the La Brea Tar Pits, the L.A. County Museum of Art, the Petersen Automotive Museum and the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The guild’s NYC office at 1900 Broadway is in the Lincoln Center neighborhood, about a four-minute walk from Lincoln Center.