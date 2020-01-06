Russell Crowe, In Australia Amid Wildfires, Wins Second Golden Globe

Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe Award on Sunday in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category for his role as Roger Ailes in Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice.

Crowe didn’t attend the show at the Beverly Hilton, however, amid the raging wildfires in his native country, Australia. A source told Deadline the actor wasn’t able to get a flight out of Australia.

After Jennifer Aniston announced onstage that Crowe had won the Globe, the second of his career, she read a statement from the actor urging the world to take action to fight climate change.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is,” Crowe wrote. “That way we have all a future. Thank you.”

As of Sunday night, the fires had killed at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes, the Associated Press reported.

Australia’s capital, Canberra, currently has the worst air quality of any major city in the world, officials have said. The Department of Home Affairs, which coordinates the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay home because of the dangerous air quality.

