RuPaul Syndicated Talker Not Moving Forward; No 2019 Test Show Has Been Picked Up By Fox TV Stations Yet

Fox Television Stations has opted not to proceed with a RuPaul Charles daily syndicated talk show Titled RuPaul, the project, produced by Telepictures, had a a three-week test run this summer on select Fox TV stations, including WNYW in New York and KTTV in Los Angeles.

It was one of four strips to get a limited run on the Fox TV Stations in 2019, along with another summer entry, talker Jerry O, starring Jerry O’Connell, Breakthrough With Dr. Steve Perry, which premiered in January 2019, and the Will Packer-producedCentral Ave, which just wrapped its five-week airing.

Like RuPaul, Breakthrough also is not going forward. There has been no decision yet on Jerry O and Central Ave.

Of the syndication hopefuls to get a trial run on the Fox TV Stations in 2018, one, game show 25 Words Or Less hosted by Meredith Vieira, was picked up for national syndication. It rolled out this past fall and was recently renewed by the Fox TV Stations for a second season. Other syndicated success stories to come out of Fox TV Stations’ test run model include The Wendy Williams Show and The Real.

Fox TV Stations already has committed to a new nationally syndicated daytime talk show for next fall, Nick Cannon.

RuPaul featured Charles’ take on the talk format, showcasing his aspirational message. The show, whose cancelation was first reported by the LA Times, was executive produced by Jill Van Lokeren, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell for World of Wonder, and produced by Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.