Ruben Fleischer Atop List To Direct Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg In Sony’s ‘Uncharted’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is racing to keep Uncharted on track to shoot before the next installment of Spider-Man with Tom Holland. Deadline hears that Ruben Fleischer is atop the list to direct Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the film. Sony was moving on an accelerated track that knocked out Laika’s Travis Knight late last year over scheduling. Fleischer is coming off two movies at Sony, Venom and most recently Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to his 2009 hit.

An action-adventure based on the top selling PlayStation video game series created by Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation, Uncharted has been a Sony priority even after a number of directors have come and gone. The current draft of the screenplay is by Rafe Judkins and the Iron Man team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. Following the creation of PlayStation Productions on the Sony lot last year headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, this will be its first true partnership. Qizilbash and Swan will serve as executive producers.

