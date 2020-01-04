Click to Skip Ad
Rose McGowan Walks Back Her Apology To Iran For Soleimani Airstrike

Rose McGowan
Mandatory Credit: Photo by FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9882924b) Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rose McGowan is backpedaling from her apology to Iran in the wake of the Qassem Soleimani airstrike, which caused her to tweet “please do not kill us.”

A firestorm of criticism erupted against the actress after the tweet. Now, McGowan claims she “stupidly looked at Twitter” after waking up and posted a knee-jerk reaction.

“The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive.”

The actress has admitted she “freaked out” over the prospect of war.

“Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power,” she said. “It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

McGowan also tweeted that she is a registered Republican, but that she can’t vote for any political party in the upcoming 2020 election.

“I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat,’ she tweeted. “I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that s**t matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy.’

