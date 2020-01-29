Rose Byrne To Star In Apple 80s Dramedy ‘Physical’ From Annie Weisman Nearing Series Greenlight At Streamer

Apple is nearing a series order for Physical, a dramedy headlined by Rose Byrne in her first regular role on an ongoing series since her breakout starring turn on FX’s Damages. The project hails from Almost Family creator Annie Weisman, Dear John showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and Tomorrow Studios.

Written by Weisman, who also will serve as showrunner, Physical is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

Cunningham, who worked with Weisman on ABC’s Desperate Housewives, will executive produce alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, will produce. The company, which just received a series order from Netflix for One Piece, has 6 series on the air, including Last Man Standing on Fox, Snowpiercer on TNT, Hanna on Amazon and the upcoming Cowboy Bebop and One Piece on Netflix and Physical on Apple.

Byrne will next be seen in Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistable, and as Gloria Steinem, in FX’s limited series Mrs. America that will air on Hulu as part of the network’s new digital hub in the spring. She can currently be seen starring alongside Tiffany Haddish in Paramount Pictures’ buddy comedy Like A Boss. Byrne is repped by CAA and RGM Artists.

Weisman began her career as a writer-producer on Seasons 7 and 8 of ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She recently served as a co-executive producer-writer on Hulu’s The Path and as a consulting producer-writer on NBC’s I Feel Bad under her Uni TV deal. Weisman is the creator of drama series Almost Family which is in its first season on Fox.