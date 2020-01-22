Rosario Dawson To Star In HBO Max Pilot ‘DMZ’ From Ava DuVernay

EXCLUSIVE: Rosario Dawson has been set in the lead role of the HBO Max pilot for DMZ. The series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television is based on the DC comic book series from Brian Wood and will be helmed by Ava DuVernay.

The comic book is published by the Vertigo imprint and it takes place in the near future where America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ – hence the title of the series), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson will play fierce medic Alma Ortego, who goes on a harrowing journey of saving lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost…hope.

This marks DuVernay’s second DC comic project as she is currently working on the big-screen adaptation of Jack Kirby’s New Gods. DMZ will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay will direct and executive produce the series alongside showrunner and writer Roberto Patino.

DMZ is not Dawson’s first foray into comic book adaptations. She appeared in Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez’s adaptation of the graphic novel Sin City as well as the follow-up, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. She also appeared in the slate of Netflix Marvel series including Daredevil, Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage. She also provided the voice of Wonder Woman in numerous DC animated projects. She also voiced Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in The Lego Batman Movie.

Dawson appeared on the final season of The CW’s Jane the Virgin and the Sony feature Zombieland: Double Tap. She can be seen next in the upcoming series Briarpatch from Sam Esmail, which is set to debut on USA in February.