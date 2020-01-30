Click to Skip Ad
Ron Howard Set By Paramount To Direct 'The Fixer,' Plot To Kill Fidel Castro

'Rebuilding Paradise' Director Ron Howard
Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock

Paramount Pictures has set Ron Howard to direct The Fixer, a Tyler Hisel script that tells the true story of a disgraced FBI agent, who at the height of the Cold War, is tapped by the CIA to lead a ragtag team of CIA operatives and Chicago mobsters on an unlikely mission to try to assassinate Fidel Castro.

Pic is produced by Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Joint Effort’s Bradley Cooper & Todd Phillips, and Andrew Panay.

Howard most recently wrapped an adaptation of the JD Vance novel Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix, starring Amy Adams Haley Bennett, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto and Gabriel Basso.

Howard is repped by CAA.

