EXCLUSIVE: Tubi has scored the exclusive streaming rights to Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi horror pic Red 11 as well as his docuseries The Robert Rodriguez Film School.

Double R Productions

Red 11 is based on Rodriguez’s experiences in a medical research facility to finance his first feature El Mariachi. Pic, which made its world premiere at SXSW and went on to play in the Directors Fortnight section at Cannes, is set in the dark, twisted world of legal drug research. College kids turn lab rats to make quick money. The pic’s protagonist Rob (who is assigned the color and number Red 11), is trying to buy his way out of a huge debt to the tune of $7K. But things get surreal when he’s not sure if the hospital is really trying to kill him, or if it’s side effects from the experimental drugs.

Red 11 will hit the free ad-supported streaming service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico this summer.

Robert Rodriguez Film School is the companion piece to Red 11 that explains the director’s guerrilla filmmaking process, while speaking to filmmakers and entrepreneurs alike on overcoming the perceived limitations of time, budget and other variables.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Tubi to deliver Red 11 and its accompanying Film School docuseries free of charge and easily accessible to all audiences,” said Rodriguez. “I made both Red 11 and the Film School series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of El Mariachi, and this project shows truly actionable methods using my no crew, micro budget filmmaking style that will inspire others to make their own films and have their voices be heard. These are both dream projects of mine, an entertaining culmination of ideas and ruminations on the creative process that also highlight the heightened sense of spirituality that comes from dancing with creativity when there is an absence of the usual financial resources. In other words, ‘low budget fun.’”

“Red 11 and the story of how Robert made this movie is inspirational to up-and-coming filmmakers,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We are thrilled to amplify Robert’s message to the next generation of filmmakers as a part of our commitment to helping independent films find a wide audience.”

Today at the Rey Theatre here in Park City at 3:30PM, Tubi will be hosting a panel with its key business partners including Pip Ngo, Vice President, Sales & Acquisitions, XYZ Films; Ryan Winterstern, Vice President, Production, Highland Film Group; and Kristin Harris, Vice President, Acquisitions & Distribution, Good Deed Entertainment.

Tubi counts more than 20K movies and TV series – more than double the size of Netflix. This month it was announced that Tubi will launch in Mexico with TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language TV programming in the world. Tubi is available on Hisense televisions, Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.