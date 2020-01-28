Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Starts London Shoot

Robert Pattinson has donned the Batsuit. Shoot is officially underway on The Batman, the Warner Bros franchise reboot.

Matt Reeves is helming the pic, and the director tweeted an image of the film’s first clapperboard, which revealed that they are kicking things off with ‘scene 17’.

Reeves cc’ed DoP Greig Fraser in the tweet, and the film’s co-writer Mattson Tomlin retweeted the picture, adding, “You guys have no idea what kind of awesome you’re in for.”

J.A. Bayona, the filmmaker behind Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the upcoming Lord Of The Rings series at Amazon, got in on the action, replying to Reeves’ post and adding “Good luck!!”

Cast member Jeffrey Wright, who is playing Commissioner Gordon, also commented, retweeting the pic and writing “Shine the light”.

Pattinson, whose recent works include The Lighthouse, The King and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Tenet, beat Nicholas Hoult to the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman after both actors screen tested last year.

Story-wise, the film is starting afresh and not carrying on from Ben Affleck’s work as the character.

Joining Pattinson are Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as an as-yet unnamed character.

Plot details on the movie are scarce at the moment. Warner Bros has dated it for June 25, 2021.