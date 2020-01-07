Robert Aramayo To Star In ‘The Lord Of the Rings’ Amazon TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alum Robert Aramayo has been tapped for the lead in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV series, I have learned. He replaces Will Poulter, who had been in negotiations for the young hero role, referred to as Beldor, until he recently exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Reps for Amazon and Aramayo declined comment.

Amazon in November moved ahead with an early Season 2 renewal for the sprawling adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels. In conjunction with that renewal, the series will be going on a 4-5-month hiatus after filming the first two episodes from Season 1 to map out and write the bulk of the scripts for Season 2.

Set in Middle Earth, the LOTR TV series will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The show’s cast, which has yet to be confirmed by Amazon, is believed to include Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle and Morfydd Clark.

The Lord of the Rings series is produced by Amazon Studios. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay executive produce with director J.A. Bayona and his producing partner Belén Atienza, Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, Sharon Tal Yguado as well as writers Gennifer Hutchison; Jason Cahill and Justin Doble.

English actor Aramayo played Young Ned Stark on seasons six and seven of HBO’s fantasy blockbuster series Game Of Thrones. He also starred as Bill Harley in Discovery’s Harley and the Davidsons miniseries and co-stars in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Behind the Eyes. His feature credits includes Nocturnal Animals, Eternal Beauty and the upcoming Antebellum, The Empty Man and The King’s Man. He is repped by UTA and MJ Management.