‘Chicago’ Trio Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘Riverdale’ Returns Steady After Break

The gang at Riverdale is back to school after its hiatus, returning steady Wednesday compared with its fall finale. The CW drama scored a 0.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 820,000 viewers. At NBC, the Chicago-verse was in full swing to top broadcast primetime in both metrics, though all were down a tenth from last week.

Also returning for the CW was Nancy Drew (0.1, 550,000). The mystery drama held steady in ratings, though viewership touched an all-time low.

Chicago Med (1.1, 8.37M), Chicago Fire (1.1, 8.13M) and Chicago P.D. (1.0, 6.93M) all won their time slots for the night.

The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.05M) and Schooled (0.7, 2.98M) at ABC stepped up a tenth from last week, while Modern Family (0.8, 3.51M) took a smidge of a dip. Rounding out the night was Single Parents (0.6, 2.49M) and Stumptown (0.4, 2.38M), both staying on par with last week.

Over at CBS, things held steady with Undercover Boss (0.7, 4.44M), Criminal Minds (0.7, 4.46M) and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.42M).

Fox aired encores of its newly launched spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.