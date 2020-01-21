‘Riverdale’ & ‘Five Feet Apart’ Star Cole Sprouse To Star In & Produce Podcast Thriller ‘Borrasca’

EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale and Five Feet Apart star Cole Sprouse is to star in and produce podcast series Borrasca.

The eight-episode, 30-minute thriller is written and created by Rebecca Klingel, a writer on WGA-nominated Netflix horror series The Haunting Of Hill House. The pod hails from growing LA audio studio QCode.

Debuting in April, the podcast will follow Sam Walker, whose parents move him and his sister to the picturesque mountain town of Drisking, Missouri. It quickly becomes clear there may be more to the town than what they can see on the surface. When his sister suddenly disappears, Sam becomes obsessed with untangling the local lore, the juvenile rhymes and legends taking on an entirely new – and dark – meaning as more teens continue to disappear.

QCode’s pod series to date include Rami Malek starrer Blackout, Cynthia Erivo drama Carrier, Markiplier’s The Edge Of Sleep, and Chloe Grace Moretz starrer Gaslight. Next up Tessa Thompson will voice sci-fi thriller The Left Right Game.

Borrasca marks Sprouse’s first podcast series. Upcoming for Klingel is Netflix horror series Haunting Of Bly Manor.

Sprouse is repped by WME, Authentic and DLA Piper. Klingel is repped by Grandview.