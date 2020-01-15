Click to Skip Ad
Rita Vennari Elected First Female President of Association Of Talent Agents

Rita Vennari has been elected president of the Association of Talent Agents, which has been locked in a battle with the Writers Guild for the past nine months. Vennari, who is president of the Sutton Barth Vennari talent agency, had been the ATA’s 2nd vice president.

She is the first female president of the ATA, succeeding APA CEO Jim Gosnell in the post.

“I am very grateful to the ATA membership and the ATA board of directors to be elected president – and the first woman president,” Vennari said. “It is both humbling and gratifying. I vow to continue my long-standing commitment to this association. I take my role and the trust the membership puts in me very seriously and I promise to continue my service on critical committees and use my voice to represent the needs of the ATA members.”

Said ATA executive director Karen Stuart: “I congratulate President Vennari and the newly elected board of directors and officers. President Vennari’ s 15-year dedication to ATA has been evidenced by her volunteer service on dozens of ATA’s committees and industry events. Congratulations to Rick Levy, 1st VP, Harry Gold, 2nd VP, Glenn Salners, 3rd VP, Shelly Sroloff, Treasurer and Pearl Wexler, Secretary – all of whom have served tirelessly for years.”

Board members include Gosnell, Courtney Braun, Stephen DéCayette, Paul Doherty, Scott Harris, Stephen Kravit, Richard Lawrence, Alicia Ruskin, Denny Sevier and Michael Sinclair.

