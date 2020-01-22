‘Ripley’: Johnny Flynn Joins Andrew Scott In Steven Zaillian’s Tom Ripley Drama Series At Showtime

Johnny Flynn (Beast) is set to star opposite Andrew Scott in Steven Zaillian’s drama series Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels at Showtime. Oscar and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Zaillian (Schindler’s List, The Night Of) will write and direct the entire first season.

In the series, Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-pat life in Italy, to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott will serve as a producer on the series.

Zaillian will use the five novels written by Highsmith — The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley and Ripley Underwater — as a road map to show Ripley’s progression from con artist to serial killer. In Anthony Minghella’s 1999 feature adaptation, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the title role was played by Matt Damon.

British actor and musician Flynn, known for his lead role alongside Jessie Buckley in the BAFTA-nominated film Beast, will next star in Autumn de Wilde’s anticipated adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic 1815 novel Emma. He also recently began shooting the lead role as a young David Bowie in Stardust, and also is filming Netflix UK feature The Dig. Flynn also was recently announced for the WWII drama Operation Mincemeat, joining Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Penelope Wilton. Flynn is repped by CAA, Management 360 and United Agents in the UK.