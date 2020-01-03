Rip Torn Memorials Set For Los Angeles And New York

A memorial for actor Rip Torn, who died last July, is set for family, friends, colleagues, and stars on Saturday, January 18, at Paramount Studios Theatre. The celebration ceremony will be hosted by Torn’s daughter, Angelica Page and produced by Carla Pennington.

Among those expected to speak are actors Sissy Spacek, Sally Kirkland, Estelle Parsons, Jeffrey Tambor, Sandra Bernhard and journalist Michael Riedel.

Torn, whose many credits included a co-starring role on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show, movies and Broadway productions, died on July 9, 2019, at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut. He was 88.

In New York, friends and family will gather for a memorial hosted by Torn’s widow, actress Amy Wright, and the Torn family on Sunday, February 2, at Greenwich House. A limited number of seats will be available to the general public.

In March, Festival Internacional de Cine Álamos Mágico in Alamos, Mexico, will host a Rip Torn Tribute. Torn and former wife Geraldine Page shared a second home in Alamos for 20 years.