Rightor Doyle’s ‘Bonding’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has ordered an eight-episode second season of Bonding, the short-form dark comedy series from Rightor Doyle (Barry), with Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock and Theo Stockman all confirmed to reprise their roles. Production began this week in New York.

Written, directed and executive produced by Doyle, Bonding, whose episodes are 12-18 min in length, is loosely based on his life experiences. It centers on the relationship between former high-school BFFs, Pete (Scannell), a recently out gay man, and Tiff (Levin), a grad student and secretly one of New York City’s top dominatrixes, who reconnect in an unexpected way years later.

Doyle will continue to serve as executive producer, writer, and director in season 2. Anonymous Content’s Dara Gordon, Nina Soriano, and Jacob Perlin and Blackpills’ Patrick Holzman are also executive producers.

“We over here at Bonding couldn’t be prouder or more excited to bring you another chapter in the story of Tiff & Pete with Season 2,” said Doyle. “We are also thrilled to be working with the BDSM community to make this season even richer and more exciting than ever before. Thank you to Netflix and you, our viewers all over the world, for getting all tied up in our show. We are so grateful you loved and watched and watched some more. “See you soon with more Bonding!”