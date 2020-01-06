Ricky Gervais Says He’s “Too Old” To Return As Golden Globes Host

We caught up with Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais last night at the Netflix party and asked him if he was really serious about not returning for a sixth time as Golden Globes emcee.

“I’m too old,” Gervais quipped to us as he was exiting the party at the Beverly Hilton.

“Christmas was ruined” he added referring to the show’s prep.

While Gervais had exclaimed throughout the evening that his fifth time was his final time as host, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria responded onstage, “Ricky, you keep saying this is your last year hosting. For God’s sake, please put it in writing!”

That’s a promising sign that the door remains open for Gervais. He shocked Hollywood with his pointed barbs when he first emceed back in 2010, leading then-HFPA President Phillip Berk’s to say after the show that The Office star and co-creator had “crossed the line.”

After Gervais’ fourth time hosting in 2016, Gervais told us that he was asked back to host for a fifth time. The Globes hosting gig typically comes with contract options of two or three years. Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon wound up being the host for the 2017 show, while Late Night‘s Seth Meyers presided over 2018 with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg and Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh overseeing last year’s ceremony.

In early morning ratings, last night’s Golden Globes attracted 14.8 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. That was down from last year’s Globes, which drew 15.73M viewers and a 4.5 adults 18-49 rating in the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals. That translated to 18.6M viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day. Gervais’ previous Globes hosting gig in 2016 drew 18.5M viewers and a 5.5 adults 18-49 rating.