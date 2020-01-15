Revelations Entertainment Promotes Kelly Mendelsohn To Production EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Mendelsohn has been promoted to executive vice president, production of Revelations Entertainment, overseeing the studio’s production slate of factual TV, scripted TV, documentary and feature film projects.

Prior to her current role, Mendelsohn served as SVP Production & Finance. Her background is in production accounting where she worked on various feature films and TV shows, including ten seasons of NBC’s The Biggest Loser.

“We have been so lucky to have Kelly on our team for so many years. She has proven again and again that she embodies our vision for this company, exemplifies the leadership skills needed to move projects forward, and sustains the savviness needed to bring those projects to fruition. We are delighted and enthusiastic to make this announcement and we look forward to future successes for Revelations as a result of Kelly’s hard work,” said Revelations co-founders Lori McCreary and president, Morgan Freeman,

An 18-year vet of Revelations’ leadership team, Mendelsohn has worked on numerous successful projects including CBS’s Madam Secretary, 5 Flights Up starring Freeman and Diane Keaton, as well as being EP on A&E’s World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt and co-executive Producer on Cooking Channel’s Food, Fact or Fiction, National Geographic’s Story of God with Morgan Freeman, Story of Us and Science Channel’s Through the Wormhole.

Mendelsohn is a key player on Revelations’ digital innovation team creating new initiatives that transform entertainment business models. She is a member of the TV Academy of Arts & Sciences and the Producer’s Guild of America.