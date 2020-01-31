‘Resident Alien’: Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan To Recur On Syfy Series Based On Dark Horse Comics

EXCLUSIVE: Terminator star Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan(Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) and Canadian actor Alex Barima (The Exorcist) are set for recurring roles opposite Alan Tudyk in Syfy’s Resident Alien, based on the Dark Horse comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The series hails from Universal Content Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment and Amblin TV.

Adapted for television by Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth — ultimately asking the big life questions, “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Hamilton will play General McCallister, a high-ranking general who seemingly plays by the rules and runs a tight ship but secretly oversees a covert operation looking for aliens.

Maughan will portray Lisa Casper. Even though she looks soft and innocent, she’s a high-strung badass. General McCallister (Hamilton) dispatches her to find the mysterious alien.

Barima is David Logan. Recently dismissed from the military, General McCallister also enlists David to search for the mysterious Alien.

In addition to Tudyk, they join previously announced cast Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

Hamilton is best known for the role of Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, most recently starring in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. Hamilton was nominated for both an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for her work in the CW series Beauty and the Beast, and received her third Golden Globe nomination for her performance in USA Network’s A Mother’s Prayer. Hamilton is repped by Innovative Artists.

Maughan is best known for her role on the hit show Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and the comedy Me, Myself & I starring Bobby Moynihan. Her other credits include Sean Saves The World, The Millers, House Of Lies and Undateable. Mandell is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Silver Lining Entertainment.

Canadian actor Barima’s credits include The Exorcist, Riverdale, Man In The High Castle and feature film Adventures in Public School. He is repped by Carrie Wheeler at Carrie Wheeler Entertainment Group and Adam Levine at Industry Entertainment.