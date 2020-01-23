Renowned Films Hires Former ‘Love Island’ Commissioner Kate Maddigan

Renowned Films, the Critical Content-backed unscripted producer behind Bravo’s Backyard Envy, has hired former Love Island commissioner Kate Maddigan as its head of studios.

Maddigan joins after a period executive producing Hungry Bear’s BBC One entertainment show Take Off With Bradley & Holly, which she helped oversee after stepping down as the head of entertainment at UK indie Little Gem.

Prior to this, Maddigan was a commissioner at Channel 4 and ITV, spending six years at the latter broadcaster, where she played an important role in rebooting Love Island in 2015.

As head of studios at Renowned, she will oversee global production output for the London and LA-based company. Maddigan said she has admired Renowned’s “creativity and youthful outlook” since it launched in 2013.

Alongside her hire, the production outfit has promoted Mark Raeburn from chief operating officer to managing director, overseeing its operations with a focus on the UK. Renowned CEO Max Welch is now splitting his time between Britain and the U.S.

As well as Backyard Envy, Renowned Films’ slate includes BET’s Copwatch America, Sky’s Generation Grime and Peng Life for Channel 4.