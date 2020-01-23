Reince Priebus Joins CBS News As Political Analyst

Photo by AP/Shutterstock (8858177ax) President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attends an Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative event in the East Room at the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 05 Jun 2017

Reince Priebus, who was President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in the first six months of his term, has joined CBS News as political analyst.

Priebus contributed to the network’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, anchored by Norah O’Donnell. The network said that he will contribute on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Before joining the Trump administration, Priebus was chairman of the Republican National Committee, and was chairman of the Republican Party in Wisconsin. He is now president and chief strategist of the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich.