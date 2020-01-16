Reese Witherspoon Presents Nature’s ‘Fierce Queens’ On Quibi

Reese Witherspoon is heading to Quibi to introduce us to some queens — but not necessarily the kind with crowns. The Oscar-winning actress is set to narrate and appear in the forthcoming docuseries about nature’s phenomenal females in Fierce Queens.

The new series comes from BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Jo Shinner will serve as Executive Producer. Fierce Queens will explore phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world. From hyenas to fireflies, meerkats to humpback whales, the documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman recently presented their mobile short-form streaming platform and glimpses of their “turnstyle” content in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Witherspoon was featured in a promo video for the platform alongside Quibi creators Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, Peter Farrelly and Catherine Hardwicke. The platform is set to launch on April 6.

Witherspoon is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment.