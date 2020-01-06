Click to Skip Ad
Golden Globes Red Carpet 2020 – Photo Gallery

The stars were prepped and ready to shine at tonight’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. But before they stepped inside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the actors, actresses, directors and producers put their best feet forward for the cameras on the carpet.

The Globes are known for their high-wattage star power, and it’s the first big red carpet of the year. The show got under Sunday beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on NBC.

Click on the photo above to launch Deadline’s gallery.

 

