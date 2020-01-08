Rebecca Mayer Joins Banijay Studios North America As EVP Programming & Development

Banijay Studios North America, a Banijay Group company (Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Temptation Island, Survivor), is bolstering its development division, hiring Rebecca Mayer in the newly created position of EVP of Programming and Development. Mayer will focus on expanding the studio’s development and current slate in the U.S., creating original content for broadcast, cable and streaming. This includes collaborating with Banijay’s independent international producers on creating English-language programs based on new and proven formats. She will report to David Goldberg, President and CEO, Banijay Studios North America and will be based in Los Angeles.

Prior to joining Banijay, Mayer was a development consultant and producer under an overall deal at the Universal Television Alternative Studio for three years. She worked on formats including NBC’s comedy competition series Bring the Funny, musical competition series Songland and sports competition series The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne Johnson. Mayer has served as showrunner and executive producer on docu-series, reality, live, and live-to-tape formats in the U.S. and UK, including the news talk series TakePart Live (Pivot), Toddlers & Tiaras (TLC) and FABLife (Disney/ABC). Mayer began her career in casting (Intervention, Kid Nation) and has worked extensively in production and development.

Related Story Paramount Network Renews Unscripted Format 'Wife Swap' For Second Season

Banijay Studios North America’s recent credits include Child Support with Ricky Gervais, hosted by Fred Savage; the international hit Temptation Island, currently in its second season on USA, Wife Swap, currently in its second season on Paramount Network, and the upcoming original comedy competition series Don’t (ABC), a collaboration with BSNA producing partner Ryan Reynolds, hosted by Adam Scott.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the Banijay family,” said Goldberg. “Her extensive producing experience, creativity and infectious enthusiasm make her the ideal choice to oversee our development and programming departments. I have no doubt that she will be a great asset to the future of our company.”

Mayer is repped by WME and Schreck Rose.