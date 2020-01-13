Ray Donovan’s time fixing other people’s problems may be coming to a close as Showtime’s Gary Levine admits that the drama is “nearing the end of its run”.

Showtime’s Co-President of Entertainment Levine told Deadline that it is expected to make a decision on the future of the Liev Schreiber-fronted show “in the next few weeks” and hinted that it is set to return for an eighth and final season.

With Shameless being handed an eleventh and final season this morning, this means the ViacomCBS premium network’s top two dramas could find themselves with one further season each.

“I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run. We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it’s fair to say it is nearing the end,” Levine said.

Shameless’ final season is being pushed up to the summer but Ray Donovan, which is produced by The Mark Gordon Company, Ann Bidderman Company, Bider Sweet Productions, Davind Hollander Productions and Showtime Networks, is more likely to remain in a similar winter current slot if it is renewed. “Because Shameless was being pushed to the summer, that expedited that process, Ray is still on hiatus and because of deals and locations and everything else, we’re on a more relaxed timetable,” Levine added.

This comes as Showtime is set to air the finale of season seven on January 19. This season has seen Donovan come as close as he’s ever done to things collapsing around him. He has been working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight) back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions. Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray’s apartment and works stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll (Pooch Hall) struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the realities of married life.

Created by Ann Biderman, the series is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.