Ramy Youssef Jokes About Michael Douglas After Winning Best Actor In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy Golden Globe For ‘Ramy’

UPDATED with video of speech: Ramy Youssef took home the Golden Globe award Sunday night in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in the Hulu series Ramy.

“We made a very specific show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey and this means a lot to be recognized on this level,” Youssef said in his acceptance speech on stage at the Beverly Hilton.

He then admitted that his mom was actually rooting for Michael Douglas, who was nominated in the category for his role Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

“Egyptians love Michael Douglas,” Youssef quipped.

Ramy explores the experience of a young Egyptian-American Muslim man living in New Jersey, who believes in God and embraces his heritage, while blending them with his American life. The comedy is loosely based on Youssef’s life and his experiences as a stand-up comedian.

