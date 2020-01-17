Rain Management Group Adds Mike Vanderhei As Literary Manager

Rain Management Group has hired literary manager Mike Vanderhei, expanding the Los Angeles-based company’s ranks and bringing with him his client roster of TV writers including Kevin Lau (Lovecraft Country, The Nevers), now under a multi-year overall deal at HBO.

Other clients making the move from Vanderhei’s former home Seven Summits Pictures & Management include onetime AMC exec Jeremy Elice (Tut, Breaking Bad), Megan Metzger (The Princess Switch), Matthew White (Doctor Death, Happy!), radio host Kerri Kasem & Genevieve Wong (Access Hollywood), Iden Baghdadchi (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Christina Pina (Charmed), Hernando Bansuelo (A Reunion, Hollywood) and Aiah Samba (The Blacklist).

Vanderhei was a sports reporter in Chicago before joining the original scripted department at AMC Networks, working on Breaking Bad and Mad Men. He moved into management at Protocol Entertainment before joining Seven Summits.

“We are excited to work with Mike as we continue to expand Rain Management Group,” said

Rain COO Rob Wolken. “Mike represents a talented roster of emerging and established artists and

has demonstrated a natural acumen in launching and guiding their careers.”

Added Vanderhei: “I’m very excited to be joining RMG and help grow their already impressive slate of artists. They are a natural fit for me and my clients and I am looking forward to this next adventure in my career.”

Rain has been ramping up its hires, this past summer bringing in former Buchwald literary agent Chervine Naamani.