Rachel Maddow Posts 4.3 Million Viewers For Part 2 Of Lev Parnas Interview; Fox News Tops Impeachment Coverage

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show drew 4.3 million viewers on Thursday, which featured the second part of her interview with Lev Parnas, the former associate of Rudy Giuliani.

The Thursday viewership was the third highest in the show’s history. The first part of her interview, telecast on Wednesday, drew 4.5 million viewers, her highest audience yet.

Fox News’ Hannity drew 3.8 million viewers, and CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time drew 1.3 million. MSNBC said that Maddow also topped the 25-54 demographic, with 745,000 viewers, compared to 621,000 for Fox news and 370,000 for CNN, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News topped the news channels in primetime overall on Thursday with 3.6 million viewers, compared to 3.1 million for MSNBC and 1.3 million for CNN. In the 18-54 demo, Fox News had 608,000, MSNBC had 536,000 and CNN had 359,000.

Meanwhile, Fox News said that it topped coverage of the first hours of Senate impeachment proceedings, which saw Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reading the articles in the Senate chamber and the swearing in of Chief Justice John Roberts and the 100 senators as impeachment jurors.

In the noon-3 p.m. ET time frame, Fox News said that it averaged 2 million viewers to 1.69 million for MSNBC and 1.09 million for CNN.