Rachel Maddow’s Lev Parnas Interview Draws Show’s Highest-Ever Viewership

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show drew its highest ever viewership on Wednesday when Maddow landed an exclusive interview with Lev Parnas, the former associate of Rudy Giuliani.

The network said that 4.5 million viewers watched, according to Nielsen Media Research. That beat Hannity, which had 3.7 million viewers and usually tops the time slot. MSNBC said that it also was more than triple the viewers for CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time.

MSNBC also said that Maddow’s interview had a spillover effect, as The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams topped in total viewers.

In the interview, Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in a scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government into announcing an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Parnas and another associate, Igor Furman, worked for Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, as he pursued information on the Bidens.

On Thursday, Trump distanced himself from Parnas, telling reporters, “I don’t know him at all. Don’t know what he’s about. Don’t know where he comes from. Know nothing about him. I can only tell you this thing is a big hoax.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that he hasn’t ruled out seeking Parnas as a witness in the impeachment trial of Trump. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has so far not committed to calling witnesses, and it may take a Senate vote for that to happen.