Rachel Maddow Lands Lev Parnas For Wednesday’s Show

Rachel Maddow has landed an interview with Lev Parnas, the former associate of Rudy Giuliani who provided information to the House Intelligence Committee investigating President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Parnas and his lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy, taped an interview with Maddow on Wednesday afternoon, to air on her MSNBC show at 9 p.m. ET. His attorney also signalled that Parnas will be a guest on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 later in the evening.

On Tuesday, House Democrats released a trove of information that Parnas provided to their committees. Among them were messages that suggested that there was some effort to track Marie Yovanovich, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was removed from her post last spring. Yovanovich was among the witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry in November. Democrats say that the new information makes it critical that the Senate allow witnesses and additional documents as they conduct an impeachment trial, now scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The document dump contained evidence that showed that Parnas and Igor Fruman, his business associate, were working with a Republican congressional candidate, Robert Hyde, to track Yovanovitch’s movements. Hyde is scheduled to appear on Eric Bolling’s show on Sinclair Media Group on Wednesday as well.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October on charges of violating campaign finance law.