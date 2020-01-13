Pop TV has made its first comedy greenlight this cycle, handing a pilot order to comedy Mother Mary. Described as a modern twist on one of the most famous stories ever told, the project hails from writers Casey Feigh (What We Do in the Shadows), Dan Gregor (How I Met Your Mother) and Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed). Sodaro developed the title character and stars alongside Rachel Bloom, who also executive produces; Jax Media (Broad City, Russian Doll, Florida Girls) and CBS Television Studios co produce. The project was announced Monday as part of the network’s presentation at the TCA winter press tour.

Written by Feigh, Gregor and Sodaro, Mother Mary asks: What would happen in today’s world if the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception? Sodaro will star as a reimagined version of Mary. Bloom will portray Christa Anton… aka the Mother of the Antichrist. The pilot is set to shoot in February, with Dan Gregor directing.

Feigh, Gregor, Sodaro and Bloom executive produce with Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch.

“The overall production deal we have with the devil hasn’t born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn’t say no,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP Original Programming and Development at Pop TV. “We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy’s hilarious and irreverent sense of humor.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Bloom won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the series, which wrapped its four-season run on the CW in April. She’ll next be heard in voice roles in the DreamWorks’ Animation sequel Trolls World Tour, as well as in animation feature Extinct.

Sodaro is known for her role as Dabby on Disjointed, which aired for one season on Netflix.

Pop TV’s comedy slate includes Schitt’s Creek — which is airing its sixth and final season — One Day at a Time and Florida Girls.

