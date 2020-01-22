Quibi’s Action-Thriller Starring Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz Gets Official Title

Quibi’s upcoming action-thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz now has an official title – Most Dangerous Game. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s forthcoming short-form video platform also released the first teaser artwork featuring stars Hemsworth and Waltz (see above).

The series, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios, explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey.

Waltz plays Miles Seller. Cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo.

Santora will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will direct and also executive produce. Gray and Silver Reel Pictures also executive produce. CBS TV Studios produces for Quibi.