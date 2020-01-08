Quibi Teams Up With Sara and Erin Foster For Comedic Travel Series ‘High & Low’

Quibi has added comedic travel series High & Low to its upcoming programming slate, the digital media company announced today.

The series is produced by Renegade 83 and sets out to discover what the best travel destinations have to offer, regardless of your budget. In each episode, comedic duo and sisters, Erin & Sara Foster, flip a coin to see who goes high and who low.

Flipping High means a premium travel experience, easing one of the Fosters into a luxury vacation. Flipping Low means sacrificing comfort for a more authentic – and turbulent – travel experience.

“We are so excited to be part of such an incredibly talented group of people creating shows at Quibi. The platform is sourcing unique ideas and paying attention to how people want to create content, and we are thrilled to be part of the family now,” said Erin and Sara Foster.

The series is executive produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Greg Goldman. Erin and Sara Foster are also executive producers.

Quibi, the shortform digital platform run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, launches April 6.