Quibi Orders ‘Florida Man’ Anthology Comedy Series From ‘Blue Mountain State’ Writers

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has given a series order to Florida Man (working title), a comedy series from Blue Mountain State writers Romanski (aka Chris Romano) and Drew Hancock, and Ace Entertainment.

Written by Hancock and Romano, this outrageous anthology comedy series rips real headlines from insane stories, and tells us the made up tale of how they came to be. Whether it is Florida Man Charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Throwing Alligator through Wendy’s Drive-Thru Window or Florida Man with “Do Not Resuscitate” Tattoo Creates Ethical Dilemma for Hospital Staff, these stories can only happen in Florida.

Ace Entertainment’s Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman executive produce with Jake Szymanski (HBO’s Tour De Pharmacy, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Dylan Trussell and David Dinetz. Hancock, Romano and Paul Kim co-executive produce. Ace Entertainment is the studio.

Related Story Laura Dern Set To Have 'Just One Drink' In New Quibi Series From Nick Hornby

Commercial directors Dinetz and Trussell initially conceived the idea for Florida Man. The two have worked with Instagram, Spotify, Starbucks, Beats by Dre, and Mercedes, among others.

Romano is best known as the co-creator and star of Spike TV’s Blue Mountain State and the spinoff film Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland. He began his career working on South Park and The Sarah Silverman Show, and his credits include How I Met Your Mother, and Big Time In Hollywood, FL.

Hancock’s credits include Blue Mountain State, Suburgatory and Mr. Pickles.

Ace Entertainment, founded by former Awesomeness Films President Matt Kaplan in 2017, is behind features To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its upcoming sequel which will be released in February, The Perfect Date starring Noah Centineo, the Netflix romantic drama Irreplaceable You and Spontaneous starring Katherine Langford. On the television side, Ace is behind the upcoming AMC series Fugee High and the Nickelodeon TV reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark.

Romano is repped by Verve, Underground and Rohner Walerstein. Hancock is repped by UTA. Dinetz and Trussell are repped by Verve and attorney Matt Wallerstein.