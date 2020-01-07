Quibi Sets Innovative Interactive Dating Series ‘The Hot Drop’

First, there was Match.com, then there was Tinder and shortly after came Bumble and Raya. Now, Quibi is looking to revolutionize the tech-driven dating experience with the ultimate real-time, interactive dating series The Hot Drop. The first of its kind new series is the first of its kind and will be produced by ITV America’s Sirens Media and by ITV Studios Entertainment.

With Quibi’s technology, The Hot Drop will start each week by dropping a profile of one of the most desirable and eligible singles of all genders and sexual preferences in America — and this is where the fun begins. Through the Quibi app, the audience can submit videos for the chance to go on a dating adventure with the aforementioned single. That same week, Quibi will reveal the top three candidates. From there, it’s up to the Quibi community to determine who goes on the date.

By the end of the week, the audience will watch the eligible single and the winning candidate meet for the very first time and go on their date. This will all culminate with a decision for the single to either continue dating “off the app” or stay single. It’s a combination of old school TV dating shows like Love Connection and modern dating apps like Tinder.

“We see The Hot Drop as a major step toward modernizing the ‘dating’ genre,” said Executive Producer and Sirens Media President Jessica Sebastian. “From the casting to its cinematic style, it will be a fresh and edgy new entry in the space, and we’re excited to enlist the Quibi audience’s help in putting together the perfect match.”

Angela Jain, Managing Director, ITV Studios Entertainment adds, “We are delighted Quibi saw the potential in The Hot Drop as much as we did, their support throughout has been fantastic. This is a major step forward in the growth of ITV Studios Entertainment and we are delighted to be partnering with Sirens Media to produce what we believe will be a distinctive, contemporary and entertaining take on the dating scene.”

The show will be executive produced by Jessica Sebastian, Simon Thomas and Cassie Lambert Scalletar for ITV America’s Sirens Media, and Angela Jain, Gail Harman and Martin Lau for ITV Studios Entertainment.