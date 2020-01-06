Quibi Sets ‘Gloop World’ Stop-Motion Series From ‘Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland, Others

It’s a Gloop World, and Quibi is going to live in it. The upcoming digital shortform service has greenlighted the stop-motion series developed by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland along with John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner.

Gloop World is described as a clay-based stop-motion series that chronicles the absurd but strangely relatable lives of roommates Bob Roundy and Funzy, two anthropomorphic blobs who navigate the malleable suburbia and outskirts of Gloop World.

Justin Roiland Shutterstock

The project hails from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, whose Seth Green, Harvatine, Matthew Senreich, Towner and Chris Waters will serve as executive producers on the project.

“Gloop World has been a dream of mine to make for almost seven years,” Roiland said. “A tactile clay animation show with a mysterious, weird and expansive world and really fun characters, fingerprints and all. I couldn’t have done this without the folks at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who understood exactly what I meant when I wanted the clay animation to have an imperfect approach, where you can see the animators in the work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself.”

Added Harvatine, who also directs: “Ever since I first saw Gumby, I was fascinated with clay as a medium. Gloop World is funny, and it’s innovative, and Quibi is the perfect home for this show.”

Run by Jeffrey KAtzenberg and Meg Shitman, Quibi launches April 6.