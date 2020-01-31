Quibi Developing Couple Dramedy ‘Heartbeats’ From ‘Everything Sucks’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has put in development Heartbeats, a scripted dramedy from Everything Sucks creators Michael Mohan and Ben York Jones, eOne and Hypnotic.

Written by Mohan and Jones and directed by Mohan, Heartbeats follows the “perfect couple,” Kristen and Bobby, as they navigate the aftermath of their surprising and emotional break up. Told from the perspective of the viewer as their mutual friend, Heartbeats shows what can happen when the right person comes into your life at the wrong time.

eOne and Hypnotic co-produce. eOne is the studio.

Mohan and Jones created dramedy Everything Sucks, which aired for one season on Netflix. Jones co-wrote 2011 feature Like Crazy. Mohan is in post-production on thriller film The Voyeurs, which he wrote and directed.

Quibi launches on April 6.