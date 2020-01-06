Quentin Tarantino Praises “Fantastic Cast” After Golden Globe Screenplay Win

UPDATED with video from speech: Quentin Tarantino took home his third career Golden Globe on Sunday night, for writing the screenplay for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After walking on stage to accept the Best Screenplay – Motion Picture honor, Tarantino told the audience he expected The Irishman writer Steven Zaillian to win the category.

The director and writer then dedicated his Globe to legendary Conan the Barbarian writer John Milius, and Doctor Zhivago writer Robert Bolt.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood centers on a faded television actor and his stunt double as they strive to achieve fame in the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, won the Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy and a Supporting nod for Pitt later in the evening.

Tarantino said the cast brought his words to life.

“I had a fantastic cast,” he began. “And it’s not just a b.s. fantastic cast. It was a fantastic cast that took it from the page and had to add a slightly different layer than what was just on the page, whether it was Leo in the trailer, whether it’s Brad having his acid flashback acid trip or Margot’s just truly goodness, just the goodness that comes out of her that put more goodness in a movie than I’ve ever been involved in. And that goes down to everybody, all the way down to little Julia Butters, God bless her little heart. So I want to thank you so much. And my wife who is watching from Tel Aviv, who is pregnant with my very first child.”

Tarantino previously won Globes in 2013 for writing Django Unchained, and in 1995 for penning Pulp Fiction.