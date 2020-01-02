Quentin Tarantino, Lulu Wang And ‘Pose’s’ Steven Canals Named Honorees For 15th Final Draft Screenwriting Awards

Quentin Tarantino, Lulu Wang, and Steven Canals have been named this year’s recipients for the 15th Annual Final Draft Awards, which will take place at Paramount Studios on January 21, 2020 in a ceremony hosted by comedy duo Randy and Jason Sklar.

Academy Award winning screenwriter Quentin Tarantino will be presented with the Hall of Fame Award for his prolific contribution to the art of screenwriting. Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, has grossed over $372 million worldwide and earned numerous accolades including a win for best screenplay from the New York Film Critics Circle, twelve Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, and five Golden Globe nominations as well as being named to the prestigious American Film Institute’s top 10 films of the year list.

This year’s New Voice Award for Film recipient is writer-director Lulu Wang whose critically-acclaimed sophomore feature, The Farewell, has been gaining attention throughout awards season including also being named to AFI’s top 10 films of the year and receiving two Golden Globe nominations, two Spirit Award nominations and four Critics’ Choice Award nominations.

The New Voice Award for Television will be presented to Steven Canals, the dynamic co-creator and executive producer of the acclaimed FX original series Pose. After numerous Emmy nominations and a win for star Billy Porter, Pose is currently a Drama Series nominee for the Critics’ Choice Awards, and was recently included on AFI’s Top 10 Television Programs list. It will return for its third season in 2020.

“Quentin Tarantino is an iconic filmmaker whose bold and imaginative storytelling has been thrilling audiences for almost three decades,” stated President of Final Draft, Scott McMenamin. “He’s left an indelible mark on cinema that is distinctly his and it’s our honor to recognize him. We are equally thrilled to be honoring two brilliant, groundbreaking new voices in film and television that are telling fresh, thought-provoking stories. They perfectly embody the tenets of the New Voice Award with their original and provocative storytelling with narratives that focus on the universal journey of the human experience. We can’t wait to see what stories this year’s honorees will choose to tell next.”

Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company, now in its 29th year as an industry stalwart in screenwriting software, will soon announce the winners of the 2019 Big Break Screenwriting Contest who will also be honored at the event. Previous Final Draft Hall of Fame Award winners include Aaron Sorkin, Nancy Meyers, Lawrence Kasdan, Paul Schrader, Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Callie Khouri, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne, Oliver Stone, and Sydney Pollack, among others. The New Voice Award was introduced in 2017 and past recipients include Liz Hannah, Issa Rae, Boots Riley and Tanya Saracho.