Notes On The Season: Tarantino’s Kodak Moment, Why Sam Mendes Loves ‘Breaking Bad’, And Is It Lucky 11 For Diane Warren?

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit.

Even though Oscar voting is now in full swing with ballots due back no later than Tuesday, no one seems to be throwing in the towel as campaigning this week and over the upcoming weekend continues, even as many nominees have to figure out a way to be at the WGA awards on Saturday and BAFTA in London on Sunday, and then it is back to L.A. for Oscar week as everything is crushed together to make this shortened season somehow work without giving already exhausted contenders a heart attack. In terms of the WGA fortunately there is a simultaneous NY ceremony to go with the LA event and those who have to be at the BAFTAs like Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, etc. can be there and then immediately hop a plane across the pond. The WGA apparently plans to present the movie awards early in the show to accommodate travel schedules.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Although he was unable to turn up at Critics Choice, SAG, DGA and this week’s VES awards where he was getting a life achievement award (all for personal reasons at home in NYC) Martin Scorsese has been doing Q&As and some interviews in the Big Apple (including Deadline), but won’t be travelling to jolly ole England for the BAFTAs where his mob epic The Irishman is competing for 10 awards, again for family reasons. I am reliably told he is going to try to get to the Oscars on February 9th, but even that isn’t definite. He pre-taped acceptances for VES and DGA but you can’t do that for Oscar. Meanwhile Antonio Banderas, basking in the glow of his first-ever Oscar nomination for Pain And Glory is back in action after being sidelined due to a commitment to open his new theatre in Spain and star in A Chorus Line, but as Oscar voters have their ballots now he seems to be everywhere including appearances on GMA, Stephen Colbert, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and numerous Q&As including one following a screening of the Pedro Almodovar International Film nominee in the massive Cinerama Dome in Hollywood tonight, and it is on its way to selling out. Other Best Picture nominees like Ford v Ferrari and Little Women are doing special screenings right up to the eve of the end of balloting. And although Director Bong won’t be there the campaigners for his multi-Oscar nominee have found a novel way to stay in the spotlight by staging the LA premiere of the Black and White version of Parasite tonight at the Egyptian. Whew, it never ends, but yet it does in just nine days. Fasten your seatbelts.

TARANTINO’S KODAK MOMENT

Kodak Awards

Speaking of the aforementioned Tarantino, he was among the honorees at the 2020 Kodak Film Awards, in his case getting a Lifetime Achievement prize, along with life partners Baumbach and Gerwig receiving the Auteur Awards, and many others that were handed out Wednesday night at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood. Of course QT is known as a fierce proponent of film, not just shooting with it, but also showing it at his self-owned New Beverly Cinema where he threw out the digital projector when he bought the theatre and only projects movies on film. Christopher Nolan, another very vocal advocate of film presented the award to Tarantino who praised the other awards winners there by pointing out how he has helped them just by example. Because he got Sony to strike several 35MM (and 70MM) prints of Once Upon A Time…. In Hollywood, Gerwig was able to cite that to Sony to get the same filmic treatment for Little Women. He also said the New Beverly has played film prints of numerous Baumbach movies including recently Marriage Story in a specially struck film print from Netflix. Baumbach showed up for two nights of Q&As with it.

He also applauded Tim League (getting Theatre of the Year for Alamo Drafthouse, just as New Beverly got last year) for inspiring him to start his own theatre which depends on a few collectors around the world, Tarantino’s own collection, and the kindness of studio archive departments which still have maybe one film print to loan out on their titles. “If it is showing at the New Beverly you know it is on film, ” he said and even went further in an explanation that absolutely mirrors the current ad line for Hollywood’s Oscar campaign that simply says “Because You Love Movies”. If you needed any proof that QT is the embodiment of that, and always has been, the rest of his speech confirms it. “Because the thing about it is I need to like f*cked -up prints. If you want everything to look like it was struck straight from the negative and everything is perfect this isn’t it alright? If I am showing my 35MM print of Junior Bonner that was struck in 1971, it is a little faded and has just lost a little bit of color, but I love that f*cking print…If it could talk what could it tell me? How many theatres did it play in? How many audiences did it entertain? How many people have laughed at that movie? How many people have cried at that movie? From that one print, how many different theatres, from the El Paso Drive-in Theatre to the Tennessee in Knoxville how many times did it play? I have shown the f*cking thing at least six times with six different audiences who have laughed and cried with that print. That means something. That’s something. That’s something.” Because we love movies indeed, QT.

BREAKING BAD WITH SAM MENDES

David Swanson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

What I think is always great about awards season are the surprising connections you can discover between two people whose ships, or projects as it were, passed in the night. I happened on to one of those stories at the cocktail reception before the DGA awards Saturday night. I was talking with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, there as a nominee for his BB follow-up movie El Camino and suddenly Sam Mendes walks by and stopped in his tracks when he saw Gilligan, who as it turns out told his publicist the one person he would love to see there was none other than Mendes, nominated at DGA, and later winning, for 1917. So what gives? It turns out they have a director-crossed history. Mendes was such a huge fan of Breaking Bad that he actually cold- called Gilligan and offered his services to direct an episode. Gilligan was beyond thrilled, said ‘whatever you want’, and tried to set Mendes to direct the opener for Season Four. It was going to happen and then fate intervened much to the disappointment of everyone. “I was committed to doing Skyfall but MGM was spending a year going through bankruptcy problems so the film was stalled. I had the opening to do Breaking Bad but just before it was a ‘go’, MGM called and said they worked everything out and the Bond film was on immediately,” he lamented. So there went Mendes’ big chance to direct Walter White and he had to do Breaking Bond instead. At least that worked out but it’s still a bittersweet memory of what could have been for the Breaking Bad canon.

SPEECH! SPEECH!

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Another fun thing about going to so many awards show all in a row is that occasionally someone actually gives a genuinely funny, or genuinely heartfelt, or genuinely enlightening acceptance speech on the circuit. Often they all just run together, but every now and then a well thought out speech simply connects for whatever reason. In an unusual move Warner Bros, instead of the usual critics quotes, has been filtering their ads for Joker with memorable words from the acceptance speech by star Joaquin Phoenix when he won the Critics’ Choice Award a few weeks ago: “Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, you tricked us. You took a comic-book character and used it to talk about childhood trauma, gun violence, isolation and mental health, and instead of inciting violence, you invited the audience in to see what it feels like when you’re one of the forgotten.” That, better than anything could possibly do sums up the power and achievement of Joker. I often think the endless barrage of ads thrown at voters right about this time when everything is on the line can come off as just so much white noise, but words that make you think like that acceptance speech by Phoenix are a world apart and actually add to the experience of seeing the film, something that can actually be valuable for those trying to figure out what to give their vote.

Shutterstock

Humor works too and Brad Pitt has mastered it this season with one great line after another such as his “I just might have to add this to my Tinder profile” upon winning the Best Supporting Actor SAG award, or his cryptic message to co-star DiCaprio when he said “I would have let you on the raft” after winning the Golden Globe. I realized the importance of a really great and honest speech the other night when I attended the Costume Designer Guild Awards where Lifetime Achievement winner Michael Kaplan gave a textbook speech of how to be grateful and funny and honest in bringing down the house. Often people in this business will allude to some bad encounters without naming names. Not Kaplan, who has worked on everything from Star Trek to Star Wars, from Flashdance to Fight Club. J.J. Abrams, for whom he most recently worked on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, came out to present his award and Kaplan minced no words.

CDGA

“Thank you for your uplifting positive nature from the very beginning. When I was reluctant to take on our first project it was your confidence in my work that convinced me. We’ve all worked with directors AND actors who’ve not shared that positive strategy. They shall remain nameless,” he said before loudly whispering into the mike, “Michael Bay, Taylor Hackford, Russell Crowe.” The crowd went wild. And then later after revealing a highly impressive list of past colleagues, he reminisced about moments his job as a costume designer has afforded him that perfectly summed up why people love this business and don’t want to retire.

Paramount

“What other profession could offer these few perks? Sharing a passionate kiss at a Vancouver Bar with tonight’s talented Spotlight recipient (Charlize Theron who had mentioned making out with her costume designer earlier in the evening); Sharing a backyard barbecue with Elizabeth Taylor – AND Larry Fortensky; sneaking into the royal box at London’s Aldwych theatre with my adored Carrie Fisher; being regaled with Hitchcock stories by Eva Marie Saint; designing space suits, no real ones, for Elon Musk’s future astronauts; fitting Storm Troopers armor at Kensington Palace for a pair of brothers named William and Harry; Sitting side by side on the dressing room floor with the Divine Miss M as we stitched last minute relish on a hot dog costume; Telling Tom Cruise his idea to wear a tuxedo perched atop the Burj Khalifa would make him look like Steve Wynn; Telling Tom Cruise his idea to wear a black tank top with those elbow length stunt gloves would make him look like Holly Golightly. Oh wait that is why those Christmas coconut cakes stopped coming… Career achievement award? I think I’m just hitting my stride.”

Let’s hope the Oscar acceptance speeches hit this level. If they do the show will be worth it.

IS LUCKY 11 THE OSCAR ‘BREAKTHROUGH’ NUMBER FOR DIANE?

Associated Press

Diane Warren may be known as one of Oscar’s biggest losers, but this year she actually hit the record books. In gaining her 11th (!) Best Song nomination for “I’m Standing with You” from the April release, Breakthrough, she officially passed sound mixer Anna Behlmer for the dubious feat of having the longest streak of nominations without a win for any woman in the history of the Academy Awards. She has a Golden Globe, she has an Emmy, she has a Grammy and she has one of the most successful and enviable songwriting careers of anyone, but she doesn’t have an Oscar, but she has been nominated in five different decades. Still every year hope springs eternal even if some of the films she writes these nominated songs for are little- known and real long shots in the category that probably ought to be named after her someday. “This is like the little engine that could. It was a small faith-based movie and we are up against these billion and a half dollar Disney movies, etcetera, etcetera,” she says of the odds against getting recognized, yet ironically Breakthrough was a 20th Century Fox film and became the first of their movies Disney released after buying 20th. Now she’s up against the likes of songs from behemoths like Toy Story 4 and Frozen II. She’s also up against the legendary Elton John who wrote a tune with Bernie Taupin for Rocketman that already won the Golden Globe and could be hard to beat. Warren’s song also lost to the other Oscar nominee, Harriet’s “Stand Up” at the SCL awards which was written in part by its star Cynthia Erivo who could graduate to EGOT status if it takes the Oscar. Names of the songwriters never appear on the ballot, so hopefully for Warren the similarly titled “Stand Up” and “I’m Standing with You” don’t cancel each other out.

AP

Despite so many nominations, beginning in 1988 with “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from Mannequin, Warren still gets nervous. “It’s a beautiful song and I’m proud of it but you just never know so I stayed up all night with some of my friends. It was a sleepless sleepover. I just wasn’t about to go to sleep. But it was so exciting just to be nominated. They are all exciting but you just never know,” she said of the ritual of awaiting nomination morning earlier this month. Everyone told her she was going to win for the song she did with Lady Gaga in 2015 called “Til It Happens to You” from a documentary called The Hunting Ground, and Gaga’s performance of the song at the Oscars backed by survivors of sexual assault was thrilling. Yet it lost in a shocker to a James Bond song, again the better known movie against a small indie film. “Yeah I kind of believed the talk that I would win, and I wanted it. After that I had an idea that they should do something on the Oscars where you get to vote again after the performance. It was just one of the most powerful things. Then there was a commercial break and it is like ‘the winner is’. And I just hope the camera wasn’t on me,” she said of the moment of losing yet again. She lost last year too for another documentary, RBG for which she wrote the end credit song, “I’ll Fight”. Gaga actually beat her this time for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born but Warren got something even better. “I didn’t win an Oscar for that, but I got a letter, a beautiful card from Ruth Bader Ginsburg saying how much she loved the song,” she said proudly.

Pete Hammond/Deadline

This time This Is Us and Breakthrough’s star Chrissy Metz will be singing Warren’s tune on the Oscars, just as she does in the movie. Metz says she can’t wait and she’s not nervous at all about it, at least not yet. “People ask me ‘aren’t you afraid to sing on that stage?’ but I say ‘no, I’m good’. I don’t worry about that because when things happen like this they’re supposed to happen. We’re all human beings even if everyone is telling me, ‘but Brad Pitt is going to be staring at you’, ” she laughed. “It’s not about me, right? It’s not about my ego. It’s about what is in the message of the song. I’m the conduit. I need to be there on the stage to do the bigger work. It’s not about me.”

For Diane Warren it is about her and yet another night at the Oscars. She’s realistic but still thinks anything can happen. The movie itself is about believing and about miracles. “It’s cool. I’m not used to winning. Let’s put it this way. If by some miracle, and I do believe in miracles, if somehow something changes and I actually win this time, I’ll faint.”