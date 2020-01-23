‘Quarry’ Co-Creator & ‘Antiquities’ Director To Write Courteney Cox ‘Last Chance U’ Scripted Series For Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Quarry co-creator Graham Gordy and his Antiquities director colleague Daniel Campbell have signed on write Courteney Cox’s Last Chance U drama for Spectrum Originals.

Deadline understands that the pair have just delivered an outline to Charter Communications’ original content division for the project, which is inspired by the real-life trials and tribulations of Brittany Wagner, the star of the Netflix college football series.

Gordy, who co-created Cinemax drama Quarry with Michael D. Fuller, has also written on True Detective as well as CBS All Access’ One Dollar and SundanceTV’s Rectify, wrote indie feature Antiquities with Campbell, who directed. The film starred Twilight’s Ashley Greene and The Last Man on Earth’s Mary Steenburgen.

Friends star Cox is set to headline and executive produce the series, which is in development at Spectrum Originals from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions. She will play a character based on Wagner, who was the academic advisor at East Mississippi Community College, a school known for its dominant athletic program that offers young athletes their last hope in achieving pro status. Wagner is committed to motivating struggling athletes to realize their fullest potential, while they push her to realize her own.

Spectrum Originals chief Katherine Pope told Deadline that she thinks it could be “one of the best roles” of Cox’s career.

The company, which has L.A’s Finest and recently launched a reboot of Mad About You, is deciding whether it will pilot or go straight-to-series on the project. Pope added that it will make a decision once a script emerges and depending on whether it partners with any third-party broadcasters or streamers.