‘Purge 5’: ‘True Detective’ Actress Leven Rambin Joins Universal-Blumhouse-Platinum Dunes Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Count Hunger Games and True Detective actress Leven Rambin in for Blumhouse/Platinum Dunes/Universal’s untitled Purge 5 which is being directed by Everado Gout.

Universal is releasing the next chapter on July 10; the franchise having clocked well over $456M worldwide. The last movie, 2018’s The First Purge, became the highest grossing in the series, earning $137M WW. Series creator James DeMonaco is writing the fifth movie centering around America’s annual 12-hour lawless rampage. The Purge series on the USA network is in its second season.

Rambin recently starred opposite Chris Noth on WGN’s series Gone with previous appearances on Hulu series The Path and HBO’s 2015 edition of True Detective as Athena Bezzerides. Her feature credits include The Dirt, Lost Child, Hunger Games, Two Night Stand and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Jason Blum, Man In A Tree duo DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier, Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing.

Rambin is represented by Paradigm, Management 360, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.