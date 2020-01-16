‘Punky Brewster’ Follow-up Gets Series Order At NBCU’s Peacock

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, has ordered a 10-episode first season of Punky Brewster, with original series star Soleil Moon Frye set to reprise her role as the titular character who became a pop culture staple of the 1980’s. The follow-up series to the 1984 NBC sitcom hails from Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Universal Television, divisions of NBCUniversal Content Studios. It will premiere on Peacock when the service launches later this year. Punky Brewster previously had received a pilot order at Peacock.

Also returning to the series is Cherie Johnson, reprising her role as Punky’s best friend. Joining the series are Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical), Lauren Donzis (No Good Nick), Oliver De Los Santos (Occupation: Rainfall), and Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper). Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer) guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way,” said Frye. “It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

The original multi-camera series, created by David W. Duclon, centered on Punky (Frye), a bright young girl raised by a foster dad (George Gaynes). In this continuation series, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.



Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock, Grounded For Life). Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon (Punky Brewster, Family Matters, Silver Spoons) and Emmy-winning producer Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement, United Shades of America) of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Emmy-nominated director Jonathan Judge (Life In Pieces) directed and executive produced the pilot.



Punky Brewster, which catapulted its young star Frye to fame, ran for four seasons, two on NBC, the rest in syndication. It nabbed three Primetime Emmy nominations including two for Outstanding Children’s Program. Frye also voiced the Punky character in It’s Punky Brewster, an animated spinoff series that ran two season and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program.



Punky Brewster joins Peacock’s growing roster of originals including Angelyne, A.P. Bio, Armas de Mujer, Battlestar Gallactica, Brave New World, Dr. Death, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Rutherford Falls and Saved By The Bell.

