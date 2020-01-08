Publicists Guild Sets Motion Picture Publicity Campaign Nominees

The publicity campaigns for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, Netflix’s The Irishman, Warner Bros’ Joker, Columbia Pictures’ Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Paramount’s Rocketman and Universal’s Us have been nominated for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign for the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards.

The award, which honors guild members for achievements in publicity and promotion during the calendar year, will be bestowed February 7 at the 57th annual luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.

“This year’s nominated campaigns are diverse and creative, covering the spectrum from superhero, comedy, drama, horror and musical,” said Tim Menke, ICG Publicists Awards Chair. “Congratulations to the teams of publicists who orchestrated and implemented these exceptional and successful strategic campaigns bringing people into theaters around the world.”

Last year, Warner Bros took the movie crown for Crazy Rich Asians.

This year’s noms join Netflix’s Season 3 of Stranger Things and limited series When They See Us, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Hulu’s Catch-22 and FX’s Season 2 of Pose and the limited series Fosse/Verdon who have been nominated on the TV campaign side.

Honorary awards at this year’s ceremony will include Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo receiving the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award, Ava DuVernay as Television Showman of the Year, and Don Mischer receiving the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award.