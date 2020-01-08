‘Psych 2: Lassie Come Home’ To Air In Spring On Peacock As Star Maggie Lawson Hopes For More Sequels

It’s taken longer than expected but the second Psych movie is set to air this spring and star Maggie Lawson is already hoping for more.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home was originally planned to launch last year but moved from USA Network to forthcoming streaming service Peacock. Lawson told Deadline that it will air this spring after the NBCU platform launches in April.

The film, which is named after Tim Omundson’s Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter, will explore the marriage between Shawn, played by James Roday, and Lawson’s Juliet after the pair’s nupitals at the end of the first movie.

“One of the things I love about this movie, this time around is, I feel that for Shawn and Juliet there’s been eight years of ‘will they, won’t they,’ then it was ‘they will,’ then there was like a little, ‘where are we, what are we doing?” and then we hadn’t gotten married yet. Now we’re married,” she said. “There’s no worry, there’s no issue. He’s doing his psychic thing and I’m doing my detective thing, but for the most part, we’re just enjoying married life.”

Written, directed and executive produced by Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home focuses on Lassiter, who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn) and Dulé Hill’s Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional and possibly the supernatural.

Roday also co-wrote the movie and executive produces, Hill executive produces, Andy Berman co-wrote, Chris Henzie executive produces.UCP produces in association with Thruline Entertainment.

Lawson told Deadline that she would relish a third movie. “I hope. Are you kidding? It’s my show, it was my family for eight years,” she said.

The actress, who was promoting Fox comedy Outmatched, in which she stars alongside Jason Biggs, at the TCA Winter Press Tour, also addressed issues around the Hallmark Channel’s LGBTQ controversy at the end of last year, having recently starred in Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy.

The network pulled an advert in December that featured two women exchanging vows and kissing after pressure from conservative group One Million Moms but reinstated the LGBTQ-inclusive advertisements, which were for wedding planning and registry company Zola.com after outcry from groups including GLAAD.

Lawson said that the Hallmark Channel had been “good to her” but that the “hiccup” was “not good”. “They reversed it quickly and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do in 2020. I love Hallmark, there was the boycott, but I said ‘I’m just going to wait a second’. I was really upset by it so I decided to do something actionable, I donated money [to charitable causes], and then 24 hours it was reversed and they were in conversations with GLAAD,” she added.